Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.84. 368,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,119. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $220.85 and a 12 month high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

