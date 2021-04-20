Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Xylem by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $108.07. The stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,376. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $109.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

