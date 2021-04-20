Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,616,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 5,624,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,693.3 days.

OTCMKTS:KPDCF opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Keppel DC REIT has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Several brokerages have commented on KPDCF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Keppel DC REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keppel DC REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

