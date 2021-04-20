KCS Wealth Advisory Raises Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,926 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.1356 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

