KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

IXC stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

