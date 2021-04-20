KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 1,477 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ING. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE:ING opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

