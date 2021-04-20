KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 67,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 70,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.