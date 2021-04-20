KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 5,889 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 31.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 201,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 48,368 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 396.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in General Motors by 379.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 164.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

