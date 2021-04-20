KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 233,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.3 days.

Shares of KBCSF stock opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $79.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.48.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

