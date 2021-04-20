Kadena One Day Volume Reaches $2.08 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a total market cap of $110.74 million and $2.08 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001735 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00060192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00275803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004406 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.23 or 0.00913135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,587.51 or 0.99446911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.51 or 0.00622166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,263,014 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

