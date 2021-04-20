K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.02 and last traded at $33.02. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

