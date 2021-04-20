JUST Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $304.47 million and approximately $436.75 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00061181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00275298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004269 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00024673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.08 or 0.00932394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,459.58 or 1.00003693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00639731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

