Jupiter Trading Down 21.8% This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Jupiter has a market cap of $6.42 million and $2.60 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00060216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00270972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004336 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00023823 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.81 or 0.00908467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,409.11 or 0.99693080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.73 or 0.00602331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

