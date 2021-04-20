Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOT. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Total by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Total by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Total by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

