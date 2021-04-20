Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $888,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 9.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 743.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 59,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.44 and a 200-day moving average of $98.78.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $409,665.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,752,016.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,741 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,831 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

