JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Increased by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 438,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 5.6% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $22,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,735,429 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

