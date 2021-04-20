JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF)

zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of ZLPSF stock remained flat at $$310.00 on Tuesday. zooplus has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.79 and a 200 day moving average of $209.77.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

