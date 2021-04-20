JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLRN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3,951.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 123,046 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLRN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $120.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.78. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.68 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

