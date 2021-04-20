JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $80.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHD. Bank of America reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.50.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.