JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 39,747 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CTS were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CTS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CTS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of CTS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

CTS opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $997.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

