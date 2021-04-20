JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $152.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.23.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.