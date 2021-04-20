JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,904 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.28% of Ennis worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ennis by 560.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ennis by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ennis by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBF opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

