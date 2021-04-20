JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.43% of Select Energy Services worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTTR opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $502.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

