JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) to Underweight

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFS. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of IFS opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 27.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $16,522,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. It provides current accounts, deposits, credit facilities, and loans; and annuities and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products.

