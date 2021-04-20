JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 207,776 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of FuelCell Energy worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

