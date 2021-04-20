JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 16,960 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 143.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $257.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.32. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.61. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $121.63 and a 1-year high of $269.12.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

