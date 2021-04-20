JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 15,731 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

CMCO opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

