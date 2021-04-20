JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €9.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.38 ($8.69).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €8.27 ($9.73) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.58.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.