JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 7,420,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at $132,415,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,187 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at $88,938,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,235,000 after purchasing an additional 869,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at $54,506,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ YY opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. JOYY has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

