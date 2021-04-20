John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 100.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,665 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHML. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of JHML stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.59. 441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,831. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.