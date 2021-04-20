JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 3.2%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.20. Approximately 5,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,837,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.09.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

