JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Up 41.1% in March

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,800 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 1,020,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,204.0 days.

Shares of JDHIF stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. JD Health International has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of JD Health International in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online healthcare services, such as online consultation and prescription renewal, chronic disease management, family doctor, and consumer healthcare services, as well as health management and intelligent healthcare solutions.

