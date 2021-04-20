James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 13.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 1.24. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $738.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

