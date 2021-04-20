Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Investec initiated coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JADSF stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Jadestone Energy has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

