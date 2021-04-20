Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Investec initiated coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

Shares of JADSF stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Jadestone Energy has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.