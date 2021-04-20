Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average is $96.43.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $32,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after buying an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after buying an additional 101,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after buying an additional 74,155 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

