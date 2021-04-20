Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 28.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $161.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.76. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

