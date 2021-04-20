J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JBHT. Cowen increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.52.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT opened at $166.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.93. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $95.30 and a 12-month high of $178.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.