J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $166.93 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $178.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.45 and a 200-day moving average of $143.93.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

