iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $96.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

