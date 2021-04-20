iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,729,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after acquiring an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after acquiring an additional 236,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.13. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $145.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.