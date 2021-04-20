iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.80. The stock had a trading volume of 75,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.36. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $147.67 and a twelve month high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

