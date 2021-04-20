iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $77.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

