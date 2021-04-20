iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Cut by Brightworth

Brightworth cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,825 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.37. 4,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,244. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.87 and a 1-year high of $261.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

