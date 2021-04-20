iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $151.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.44. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $119.65 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

