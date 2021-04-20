iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

