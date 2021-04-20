iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) Stock Holdings Lessened by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares International Preferred Stock ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares International Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. iShares International Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

