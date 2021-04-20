iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 160.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,339 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.80% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. 25,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,059. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.