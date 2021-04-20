iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,393,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.04. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $92.48.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.