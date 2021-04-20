iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.04. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $92.48.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

