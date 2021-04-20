Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “With one marketed product Ironwood is over-dependent on Linzess for growth. The company is facing rising competition and pricing pressure for the drug. Any Linzess-related pipeline/regulatory setbacks will weigh heavily on the stock as there are no clinical-stage candidates in its pipeline. Moreover, discontinuation of development of two lead pipeline candidates in 2020 hurt the company’s prospect significantly. However, strong demand and expansion in new patient population and geographic regions have been drivingsales of Linzess. Ironwood is also focused on further label expansions of the drug. Meanwhile, Ironwood’s separation into two companies is increasing operational performance. Estimates movement have been stable ahead of Q1 results. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

IRWD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,902. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,078 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 112,015 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.